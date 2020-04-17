One new case of COVID-19 reported in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported on April 17 that there is one new case in the county bringing the case count to 11 with 96 tests conducted.
This new case is listed as a Travel/Known Close Contact with the individual in isolation since their symptoms do not require hospitalization. The immediate risk of transmission in the County remains minimal.
Also announced was three individuals have recovered and were released from the COVID-19 protocol.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.