Order requiring masks stands

GOLIAD – City council is backing the mayor’s decision to require face masks, maintain a curfew and follow social distancing guidelines for anyone in the city.
They are also expressing their dismay at the county and law enforcement’s decision to not enforce this citywide ordinance designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Barbara Boulware-Wells, city attorney, said that the orders drafted, and signed by Mayor Trudia Preston, are in line with those of Gov. Greg Abbott and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I am concerned with anybody who chooses to not adhere to what the governor says, even if they don’t want to be adherent to you as the mayor because they are the county, they must adhere to what the governor has indicated and that is what this ordinance does.
“I don’t know how much clearer I can make my irritation known as to how this has been handled by the county and the disrespect shown to the mayor.
“They live and work in this city and if they don’t want to protect the people that live, drive through and work, and make sure that what the governor and mayor are mandating is enforced, then I think that is sad.
“I think it is petty.
“And I don’t think there is a place for it during a pandemic.”
Initially, concerns were raised by county officials because the first draft of Ordinance 4 — the order which established the requirement in the city for masks, a curfew, staying at home and social distancing — was posted without first notifying the county and sheriff’s office.
Later that evening, the sheriff’s office issued a statement saying, “The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce this order.
“The mayor of Goliad has directed the city code enforcement officer to enforce this order.”
The order was revised later that week with additional details added to clarify what was being permitted within the city limits.
“The initial order was responded to by the county with a, ‘No, we are not behind it. We are not supportive of this. We are not going to enforce this,’’” Boulware-Wells said.
The second order was sent to both the county judge’s office and the sheriff for review before it was signed and posted.
On Wednesday, April 22, the council signed another ordinance with the intent to ensure that the code enforcement officer of the city could enforce this and the previous orders, including the one designated Ordinance 4 which required:
• Wearing a mask in public
• Respecting a citywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Practicing social distancing
• Staying in place.
Mayor Pro Tem Luis J. Rodriguez expressed his concern Wednesday of the sheriff’s notice that enforcement of this ordinance would not occur.
“I don’t know how else to put it,” Rodriguez said. “We are basically mirroring what the governor is doing.”
The city, which does not have its own police force, needs the sheriff’s office to handle enforcement as this would overwhelm their code enforcement office.
“We had at one time an agreement with the county, a partnership agreement, that they would assist us in enforcement of our traffic regulations and other mandates,” said Mary Gleisner, alderwoman.
“You at one time had an agreement,” said Boulware-Wells. “There was a thought that it would be continuing in nature. The sheriff has indicated that was an agreement that has ended.”
The council’s belief that night was that this agreement for enforcement was still in effect.
Alderman Chuck Benavides supported the mayor and her decisions saying the safety requirements were “ahead of a lot of other towns.
“We have an obligation. Our mayor, acting in her role, made a decision to protect the citizens of Goliad.
“In so doing, she is also protecting the citizens of the county.”
Mary Burns, alderwoman, said that having six (coronavirus) cases in the county is significant.
“For a city the size of Goliad, and for a county the size of Goliad, for us to have six people to have the virus is pretty significant,” Burns said. “The fact we have six people who have this virus is telling us they are getting it somewhere. “
Robin Alaniz, alderwoman, said that she understood the difficulty of enforcement, but hopes this “will make people stop and think.”
