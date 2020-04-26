Pastors turn to web for holding services

GOLIAD – Churches are finding new ways to reach their congregations as gathering inside their familiar four walls is now limited.
Rev. Missy Jenson, at First United Methodist Church, said that their last gathering was the first weekend of spring break.
“That following weekend, we had to switch to online,” she said.
“I have been recording our worship services on YouTube so folks can still worship together,” she said.
For those without the internet, “we have been printing out a manuscript of what we say.”
Interestingly, the online attendance is higher than their traditional services.
“I know one of my members who says he has a hard time hearing and says he can hear better on YouTube,” she said.
For some, it might be convenience, but for others, it could be something more.
“During this time of unrest, it is good to come back to your spirituel roots and get your grounding again,” she said.
St. Peter’s
Those at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander are also offering Sunday School through the digital conference platform Zoom which allows the youths to interact with each other.
Like the other churches, a portion of their Sunday services are being offered online through YouTube.
Interestingly, while many of the members are watching, others from outside the congregation are also viewing the services, which is making Rev. Anne Kolmeier smile.
“We reach so many people that are not part of the congregation ..., I think it has been a good evangelistic tool,” she said. “We also are doing daily devotions that I am sending out and our Bible study.”
The church, too, is sending out the information in printed form to those not on the internet.
“Sometimes I have to remind people that we want everyone to stay healthy,” Kolmeier said as members say they hope soon for the return of in-person service. “We are doing what we can to help you stay well and stay healthy but still keep you spiritual fed.”
Immaculate Conception
Likewise, the congregation of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church is no longer able to celebrate Mass at the church.
“For a lot of people, worship is their life,” said Rev. Ty Bazar. “I have heard from a lot of parishioners, and they want to get back to normal.
“For us, we receive the Eucharist when we come to Mass. It is that spirituality that is missing.”
Recent orders from the city is limiting the amount of people permitted to gather in public to 10 or fewer.
“We have had to put a lot of things on hold,” Bazar said. “We missed our Easter Sunday gathering at the church.”
For Bazar, and likely many others of his congregation, this isn’t stopping them from worship — only changing their location.
“I am still celebrating Mass,” he said.
He has given thought to online services, but much of his congregation doesn’t have the internet at their homes.
So his only option would be to gather in person.
“How do you balance the safety issue with getting people out and putting them in harms away,” he said.
It has been especially hard on his aging members.
“A lot of the elderly are not able to get out,” he said. “They are home bound. “
For them, and others, church is their time to not just praise God but also to socialize with their friends.
“That is when they go to see the younger people,” he said. “They are able to see the younger generation to help them grow up in their faith.”
He knows this will pass and is eager to have services return.
“For a lot of people, this is really their life — worship.”
Easter
Not being in church was hard on not just the congregations but the pastors.
Standing in an empty church for her video service, Kolmeier announced “Christ is risen.”
“And no one responded,” she said.
Of course, she would later say this to youths of Sunday School who would respond properly.
