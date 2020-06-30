Portland changes reopening city facility plans

PORTLAND – Portland had big plans for Phase 2 of their reopening of city facilities, some beginning Wednesday, July 1. Today the city of Portland announced that is postponing Phase 2 of their plan until further notice due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.
In a statement they said, "As always, the safety of our residents and staff is our top priority. We thank you for your patience and understanding."
Additionally, Portland will not be opening the Bell/Whittington Public Library building at this time. The library is still offering curbside services for books and other similar items. The Portland City Council will continue to meet via Zoom until further notice and the Portland City Council meetings will also continue to be live-streamed on Facebook.
Portland does plan to open the Aquatic Center facilities for recreational swimming beginning this Thursday, July 2, and plans to offer limited private pool rentals. Reservations are required for recreational swimming and renting the facilities for private events. Please review the rules for recreational swimming and party rentals at
portlandtx.com/AquaticCenter before making a reservation.
For full details on the updated reopening dates and health safety requirements for all the buildings and services, please visit portlandtx.com/ReopeningUpdates.