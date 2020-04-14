PORTLAND – On March 30, a 6-year-old Portland girl was recovering after being shot in the cheek.
According to the Portland Police department, Ryan Alexander Hopson, 22, got into an argument with his girlfriend at the Portland Mobile Home & RV, 6736 Buddy Ganem Drive, late Saturday night (March 29). Hopson left the residence afterward and went to his home located in the same mobile home park.
Portland PD said that around noon the following day, Hopson returned to his girlfriend’s residence, this time armed with a rifle, and fired multiple rounds at her father. The rounds missed the man and instead hit the girlfriend’s home, where her daughter was inside. One of the rounds hit the girl in the cheek, and Hopson fled, according to law enforcement.
Portland PD officers were able to locate Hopson soon after in the mobile home park, and he was arrested.
The young girl was taken to Driscoll Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, according to law enforcement.
Hopson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault family violence with a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three charges are felonies.
His bond was set at $210,000.