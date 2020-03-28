Portland resident tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier today the San Patricio County Department of Public Health received notification of a second positive COVID-19 travel-related case. According to the city of Portland Facebook page, the resident is from Portland, male and under hospitalization for his symptoms. This brings the county’s current case count to two.
According to county health officials the immediate risk of transmission in San Patricio County remains minimal at this time. Anyone found to have had close contact with this individual will be contacted directly by a staff member from the county department of public health.
For information, please contact Clara Rieder, Public Health Preparedness Manager, at clara.rieder@co.san-patricio.tx.us or can call the COVID-19 hotline at 361-201-0551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.