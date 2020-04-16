Prescription to help

GOLIAD – One of the few businesses downtown still open with a flow of customers is one many want to ensure keeps its doors open.
Goliad Pharmacy and Gifts is one of a handful of businesses deemed essential downtown.
“We are still pretty busy with new prescriptions and refills,” said Vicki Rebio, store manager. “A lot of people cannot travel.
“A lot of people don’t have vehicles.
“We do a lot of deliveries because of that.”
The pharmacy has even expanded its delivery area so that people don’t have to leave their homes.
“They don’t have vehicles,” she said. “We told them we would go out there.
“We are doing whatever our patients need us to do.”
This increase isn’t anything that the pharmacy cannot handle although the scenario is unique.
“When the flu is at its peak, we are swamped with patients,” Rubio said.
Behind the counter, is Lawrence Semander, pharmacist, whose head is down working, ensuring that prescriptions are filled quickly.
Now, with two more people confirmed with the virus, the pharmacy is closing its doors but not its service.
Like restaurants, they are now offering curbside only while still continuing their deliveries.
“Today is the first day we decided to lock our door,” she said. “We just want our patients to feel like we are doing everything we can for their safety.”
Each employee is wearing gloves and masks for their protection as well as for those driving up.
She knows keeping the employees well is crucial.
“We are the only pharmacy in town,” she said. “We are now getting people transferring their prescriptions from out of town.
“They don’t want to travel, so we are filling them.”
She is happy to help and hopes they will continue to use them once this is over.
While the door is locked, there are times they will open it for customers.
“If someone comes in and needs to look at our over-the-counter medications, we will allow them to come in,” she said. “Or if they need the knee brace.
“It is not like they are completely shut out if they need to come in and look at something for themselves.”
The one part that is closed is the gift section.
“We don’t want the crowds, and we want the patients to feel secure,” Rubio said. “We don’t want people lingering in here.”
While many people who are sick can have someone pick up their medication, this isn’t always the case.
“It is a pharmacy so people just have to come in sick,” she said. “We cannot stop serving to the sick.
“We have to do everything we can to make the ones who aren’t sick feel more comfortable.”
Of course, those who are sick don’t want to catch something else to compound what they already have.
Employees, too, are taking additional precautions to ensure they aren’t spreading anything to their patients.
“We have all been taking our temperatures daily before we come to work,” she said. “That way we can be here as long as needed. “
The forecast for COVID-19 is uncertain.
While County Judge Mike Bennett expects a peak this week, there is no certainty from the health department.
“I have a feeling it is going to get worse,” Rubio said.
What is helping keep this virus at bay in Goliad is also what will cause it to arrive.
“Our stores don’t have all the supplies people need so our residents have to go to the bigger stores out of town,” she said.
Those same people will come back without symptoms but will pass it around.
“It is just a matter of time,” she said.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.