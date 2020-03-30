The Refugio County Appraisal District (RCAD) has closed its building to public access until further notice. The appraisal district staff will continue answering phones and correspondence in the office from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The staff will assist the public by phone, fax, mail and email. Information can also be obtained from the district's website, www.refugiocad.org. The office personnel are keeping their distance and limiting the number of people in the office. These directives are in response to President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Public Health Disaster Declaration.