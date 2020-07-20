Refugio County COVID-19 cases reach 89

Since July 17, 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been dignosed in Refugio County, bringing the total number of cases to 89 countywide.
Those most recently diagnosed with coronavirus include:
• Two woman in their 30s
• Three women in their 20s
• Two men in their 50s
• A woman in her 70s
• A man in his 20s
• Three women in their 50s
• A woman in her 70s
• A man in his 40s
• A woman in her 30s
• A boy under age 10.
• Three women in their 40s
• Two men in their 60s.
Of those diagnosed with the virus, 57 cases are considered to be active and 32 have recovered.
Each of the eight new patients is currently isolated.
The Texas Department of State Health Service is helping to identify close contacts of those patients so they they can also be isolated and monitored for symptoms.
If the health department has not contacted you, Refugio County Emergency Management Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton said there is no reason to take action.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 11 and Refugio County continue to work together against COVID-19,” he said. “We are vigilant and reporting results for COVID-19 in the region.”
