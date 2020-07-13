Refugio County COVID-19 cases top 50

REFUGIO COUNTY – The Refugio County Office of Emergency Management has announced eight new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 51 cases of coronavirus countywide since testing began.
Of these cases, 34 are considered to be active, while 17 patients have recovered from the virus.
Those diagnosed most recently include:
• A man in his 40s
• Two woman in their 60s
• A man in his 30s
• A woman in her 30s
• A man in his 30s
• A man in his 70s
• A woman in her 40s
The Texas Department of State Health Services “is supporting Refugio County by identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” said Sheldon Wiginton, director of the Refugio Office of Emergency Management. “The patients’ identifiers on any confirmed cases will not be released to protect the patients’ rights.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Public Health Region 11 is reminding the public that it is conducting a contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time.”
