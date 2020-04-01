Staff report
REFUGIO – In response to the imminent public health threat from COVID-19 (coronavirus), Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke has issued a stay at home order for residents of Refugio County.
Although no cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed within the county, surrounding counties have had cases diagnosed and the order has been issued to help protect those residing in and working in Refugio County.
Blaschke has issued a public health emergency order, which reinforces President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders to mitigate the crisis.
The order issues a "stay at home" mandate and provides guidance and mandates to essential employers and their services/businesses. The order maintains recommendations and requirements from the Center for Disease Control.
The Office of Emergency Management, County Judge's office, and mayors of Refugio, Woodsboro, Austwell and Bayside, Refugio County Memorial Hospital District and superintendents of Austwell-Tivoli, Refugio, Woodsboro and other community leaders continue to monitor this crisis.
The success of this response depends on individual responsibility to voluntarily comply with this disaster declaration and order.
The order encourages people to educate themselves, stay informed and act accordingly as to how they can best protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 virus.
The order is effective beginning at 11:59 p.m. April 1 and expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 30. The county judge and Refugio County Commissioners Court may extend the order as needed.
Those with questions about the order may contact Sheldon Wigington, Refugio County emergency management coordinator, at refugiotxemc@yahoo.com or by calling 361-526-2820.
A full copy of the order is available on the Refugio County website at www.co.refugio.tx.us