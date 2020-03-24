REFUGIO COUNTY –
Because of school closures, local districts are providing meals to students which can be picked up at school locations.
REFUGIO
Refugio Independent School District will begin providing free Grab ‘n’ Go Meals to students under the age of 18 at the Refugio Elementary campus starting Wednesday, March 25.
Drive-through and walk up service will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and children receiving the meals must be present to receive them. Meals cannot be provided for adults or for children who are not present.
The meals will be served from the elementary cafeteria for all grade levels. Those picking up the lunches should enter the circle drive usually used by buses off Swift Street.
Those picking up meals should not leave their car. RISD staff will deliver meals to vehicles.
WOODSBORO
Woodsboro ISD is offering free weekly breakfast and lunch meals to school-aged students each Monday. If you would like to order these meals log on to your school’s website and follow the links/instructions.
The meals are available at two ocations: Woodsboro Elementray at the Julia Street entrance and the Bayside Community Center.
Children must be present to receive the meals.
AUSTWELL-TIVOLI
Austwell-Tivoli ISD is serving breakfast and lunch in a Grab-n-Go format this week.
The cost is 97 cents for non-school age children for breakfast and $1.46 for lunch.
Cost of parent visitors is $2.75 for breakfast and $4 for lunch.
The meals are available at th school cafeteria Monday through Friday.