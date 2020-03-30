Due to the continuing health and safety concerns concerning Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Dennis M. O’Connor library will have limited free access from Tuesday, March 31, until further notice. During this time the library staff will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. and will be available to answer phone calls and emails. Items may still be returned through the book drop.
To check out items, patrons can go to the library’s online catalog at www.dmopl.com to choose items to be checked out. Then either call 361-526-2608 or email tina.mcguill@co.refugio.tx.us to inform the staff of the selected items. The staff will collect and check out the items and place them on a table at the front entrance inside the library. Patrons will be notified when their items will be ready to pick up.
Computers will be available by appointment. Those needing copies or documents faxed, should call the library and the staff will make arrangements to pick up the items at the door, process the request, and have the items available for pick up at the table at the front entrance of the library.