San Patricio County adds 65 new COVID-19 cases

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Department reported 65 new cases today and all are under investigation with hospitalizations remaining at two.
The county’s confirmed COVID-19 case count will move up to 557 with 23 individuals released from COVID-19 protocol making it a total of 291 residents that have recovered.
San Pat’s active case count moves up to 266 and the completed tests count is 2,046.
The immediate risk of transmission in the county remains at intermediate.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.