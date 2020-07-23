SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Department reported 67 new cases today and all are under investigation with hospitalizations remaining at going down to one.
The county’s confirmed COVID-19 case count will move up to 624 with eight individuals released from COVID-19 protocol making it a total of 299 residents that have recovered.
San Pat’s active case count moves up to 325 and the completed tests count is 2,136.
The immediate risk of transmission in the county remains at intermediate.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.
Also, the San Patricio Emergency Department is asking residents to take time and immediately prepare for Tropical Depression Eight which may become Topical Storm Hanna in the next 24 hours. Under the direction of SPC Emergency Coordinator Sara Williams, the county’s emergency management department is preparing for high winds and heavy rains.
Due to the possibility of flooding, it is recommended that all county residents limit travel beginning late Friday afternoon. There is also the possibility of widespread power outages.