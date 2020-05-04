San Patricio County announces mobile COVID-19 testing in Aransas Pass, Portland this week

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported on May 4 that one new case is under investigation in the county, bringing the total COVID-19 case count to 12 and completed tests count to 130. The 11 previous cases have all recovered and were released.
The county is also holding free COVID-19 testing this week at two mobile test collection sites after the first one in Ingleside occurred on May 4.
Tests will be conducted between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all locations.
• Aransas Pass at 700 W. Wheeler Ave. on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 5 and 6.
• Portland at 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr. from Thursday through Sunday, May 7 through 10.
The State of Texas will be conducting COVID-19 mobile test collection by appointment only.
Individuals with symptoms must call the Texas COVID Line at 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org no earlier than 24 hours before the site opens.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.