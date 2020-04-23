San Patricio County announces mobile COVID-19 testing in Sinton, Mathis this weekend

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported on April 23 that there are no new cases in the county, leaving the total case count at 11 with 101 tests conducted. There are currently 4 active cases and one underinvestigation.
The county has also announced that the State of Texas will be conducting COVID-19 mobile test collections by appointment only. Individuals with symptoms must call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org to get registered.
Screenings will be held Friday, April 24 at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds, 219 W. 5th St. in Sinton and Saturday, April 25 at Gonzalo Paiz Park, 525 N. Frio St. in Mathis
Times are dependant on appointments given.
The county said that all individuals must complete the online or telephone screening and registration process to receive a referral code necessary for testing.
Individuals who show up without a referral code and are not registered will be asked to get out of line to call the number. If the individual meets the criteria, then they will be allowed to get back in line only after it is determined that the individual needs to be tested.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.