San Patricio County announces new case, mobile COVID-19 testing

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported on May 5 that one new case is currently under investigation in the county, bringing the total COVID-19 case count to 13 with 11 having recovered and 163 completed tests.
The new case reported yesterday was found to be “Known Close Contact.”
The county has also received some, but not all, tests results from the Sinton and Mathis mobile test sites. The 32 tests received were all negative for COVID-19. The immediate risk of transmission in the County remains minimal.
The county is also holding free COVID-19 testing this week at two mobile test collection sites after the first one in Ingleside occurred on May 4.
Tests will be conducted between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all locations.
• Aransas Pass at 700 W. Wheeler Ave. on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 5 and 6.
• Portland at 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr. from Thursday through Sunday, May 7 through 10.
The State of Texas will be conducting COVID-19 mobile test collection by appointment only.
Individuals with symptoms must call the Texas COVID Line at 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org no earlier than 24 hours before the site opens.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.