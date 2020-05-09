San Patricio County announces one more new positive COVID-19 case, active cases now at seven

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported on May 9 that 1 new case was reported along with 1 yesterday – both are currently under investigation – bringing the total active COVID-19 positive case count to 7, total case count is at 18 with 11 having recovered and 180 completed tests.
Due to the rise in cases the county will be:
1. Requesting that our cities and businesses reach out to Dr. Katya Wowk as our community begins to gather data on the economic impact of COVID-19. Our community must show the need for federal and state recovery support. A researcher at TAMUCC, Wowk is also our Coastal Bend COG Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee Chair and she can be reached at her office: 361.825.2030 or by email Katya.Wowk@tamucc.edu.
2. Recognizing that hurricane season is just weeks away, Emergency Management Coordinator Sara Williams wants our community to start thinking about being familiar with our community’s evacuation plan, preparing emergency preparedness kits now and creating an emergency plan for your family before a hurricane happens.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.