San Patricio County announces two new positive COVID-19 cases, active cases now at five

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported on May 7 that two new cases reported and are currently under investigation in the county, bringing the total active COVID-19 positive case count to 5, total case count is at 16 with 11 having recovered and 166 completed tests.
The new case reported yesterday was found to be “Known Close Contact.”
The County has not received any additional tests results from the Sinton and Mathis mobile test sites other than those 32 tests received on Tuesday which were all negative for COVID-19. The immediate risk of transmission in the County remains minimal.
The county is also holding free COVID-19 testing this week which will be conducted between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Portland at 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr. from Thursday through Sunday, May 7 through 10.
The State of Texas will be conducting COVID-19 mobile test collection by appointment only.
Individuals with symptoms must call the Texas COVID Line at 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org no earlier than 24 hours before the site opens.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.