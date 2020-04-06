San Patricio County Attorney to issue coronavirus control orders which could include fine, jail time

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Attorney Tamara Cochran-May has been working closely with SPC Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. James Mobley to create a Communicable Disease Control Order to be issued to all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 in the county.
The order instructs any individuals who test positive of the procedures they are required to follow to prevent the introduction, transmission and spread of COVID-19. If the individual fails to comply with these control measures, they may face criminal prosecution as a Class B misdemeanor and/or civil court proceedings. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to 180 days or both.
If you have questions relating to the Communicable Disease Control Order, please contact the County Attorney’s Office at 361-364-9338.
Read next week’s edition of The News of San Patricio for more information.