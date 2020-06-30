San Patricio County confirms 93 active COVID-19 cases

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported 28 new cases today and all are under investigation. The county’s confirmed COVID-19 case count will move up to 161.
San Pat’s active case count moves to 93 as they have released 10 individuals from COVID-19 protocol. The county’s completed tests count is 1,272.
The immediate risk of transmission in the County moves up one step to intermediate.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.