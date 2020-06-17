San Patricio County COVID-19 case count climbs to 25

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported 3 new COVID-19 cases on June 17, as the county active case count climbs to 25. The county’s recovered total remains at 37.
The county’s total case count rises up to 62 as the completed tests count moves up to 761. The immediate risk of transmission in the County is minimal.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.