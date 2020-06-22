SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported 14 new COVID-19 cases over the last four days, as the county active case count hits 34 and the recovered total sits at 6.
The county’s total case count rises up to 80 as the completed tests count moves up to 821. Health officials said the immediate risk of transmission in the County is minimal.
The State of Texas will once again be providing mobile test collection sites in Mathis, Sinton and Portland beginning this week.
• Mathis – Wednesday, June 24, at 525 N. Frio St. from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
• Sinton – Thursday and Friday, June 25 – 26 at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds, 5th St. from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
• Portland – Saturday and Sunday, June 27 – 28, at 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr. dfrom 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
All individuals must register 24 hours before the site opens for testing by calling 512-883-2400 where they will be screened for symptoms.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.