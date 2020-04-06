San Patricio County COVID-19 cases climbs to seven

SINTON – The San Patricio County Department of Public Health received notification today of two new positive COVID-19 case that are still under investigation. Both cases are females, between the ages of 50 and 60, in stable condition. Each are in isolation since their symptoms do not require hospitalization. Anyone found to have had close contact with these two individuals will be contacted directly by a staff member from the county department of public health.
This brings the County’s case count to seven.
According to county health officials the immediate risk of transmission in San Patricio County remains minimal. Anyone found to have had close contact with this individual will be contacted directly by a staff member from the county department of public health.
In the 11 days since the county reported its first COVID-19 case involving a county resident, the county’s case count moved up to seven cases today. This is the first time the health department has reported multiple new cases in a single day. The County can confirm that 59 tests have been conducted.
The form of transmission listed for these cases:
• 1 Travel Related
• 2 Known Close Contact with an existing COVID-19 individual
• 4 Under Investigation
The immediate risk of transmission in San Patricio County remains minimal according to county health officials.
For information, please contact Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.
For more information email EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us, visit their website at sanpatEM.com or call the COVID-19 hotline at 361-201-0551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.