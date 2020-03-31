San Patricio County COVID-19 cases remain at two

SINTON – It seems as though all the restrictions that cities within the county put forth, as well as the county itself, have been working as no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in San Patricio County since Saturday when one person was confirmed in Portland.
According to SPC Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. James Mobley, the young woman who tested positive a few weeks ago, and who was the first case in county, has been taken back to Waco. Her mother is still in the county and in quarantine, leaving the count of positive cases to two.
“Our doctors are doing a great job of testing so far,” Mobley said. “Those are the only two positives that we had, and the actions that the judge and commissioners court have taken I think are having an effect. It’s a very prudent thing to do at this time, and I’m expecting they’ll need to stay in place probably through the end of April, but we will see.”
Mobley also said that it’s currently hard to find out how many residents have been tested because now most are being done in private labs in medical centers throughout the county, but he believes the count is at least 75. He will be attending a conference later in the week where he’ll get a better idea of the numbers of tests conducted in the county.
SPC Judge David Krebs asked Mobley about blood drives (since there is a blood shortage throughout the state) and if the virus can travel through someone’s blood.
“They take the temperature right there, and they’re going ask if they have symptoms,” Mobley said. “I don’t know if they made any changes, but they always give you that little number to call and say if you get sick in the next few days. And that becomes even more important at this point.
“So we’re critically short of blood because all the bloodmobiles are parked right now so you have to make an appointment to go in and get that.”