San Patricio County health officials update COVID-19 cases, tests

SINTON – Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported no new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, March 31.
She added that the San Patricio County’s positive case count remains at two and the immediate risk of transmission in the County remains minimal. She said the county is aware that a second Gregory-Portland ISD employee tested positive, however, that individual does not resided in San Patricio County.
County health officials confirm that 43 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and reporting requirement for testing is different for public versus private conducted tests. Tests conducted privately are not reported until the results are confirmed which causes delays test reporting.
For information contact Clara Rieder at clara.rieder@co.san-patricio.tx.usall or call the Center for COVID-19 at 361-201-0551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.