San Patricio County positive COVID-19 case count climbs to 11

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported four new coronavirus cases on May 11, all currently under investigation, bringing the total active COVID-19 positive case count to 11, total case count is at 22 with 11 having recovered and 244 completed tests.
One individual with who tested positive for COVID-19 required hospitalization.
The county health department said they have received test results from the Sinton, Mathis and Ingleside mobile collection test sites. Results for every county resident who tested at one of those three sites came back negative for COVID-19. The results for Aransas Pass and Portland are still pending. The immediate risk of transmission in the County remains minimal.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.