San Patricio County positive COVID-19 count hits 10

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder today reported three new COVID-19 cases after Easter weekend. These new cases are still under investigation.
San Patricio County’s positive case count moved up to 10 and the number of tests conducted went up to 95. The immediate risk of transmission in the county remains minimal.
The County Commissioners Court approved Judge Krebs’ request to continue the Declaration of Local Disaster Order for 30 days and his new Executive Order that extends the Stay Home Work Safe measures until May 4. Under Judge Krebs’ Executive Order, all county-owned parks will remain closed and the nightly curfew of 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. will remain in place until this Order expires or is terminated. The County’s Exempted Businesses remain those ‘Essential Services’ identified in Governor Abbott’s Order that was issued in early April.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.