San Patricio County releases COVID-19 fatality count

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – On July 27, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) began reporting COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. The DSHS has stated that a fatality is counted as a COVID-19 fatality when the medical certifier attests on the death certificate that COVID-19 is a cause of death.
This change means that fatalities may be counted sooner and demographic data will be more comprehensive. Reporting of fatalities by DSHS will be by the county of residence. The DSHS is now reporting 14 COVID-19 fatalities for San Patricio County.
The county also said they hope the community recognizes that their delay in reporting fatalities is not a denial on the county’s part that they have lost precious lives to COVID-19. Rather, Dr. James Mobley and other county leaders pursued means of improving the line of communication between the DSHS and the County regarding disseminating an accurate count of COVID-19 deaths for the county. The county added that they support the DSHS’ efforts to more timely report COVID-19 fatalities.
San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Department reported 21 new cases today and all are under investigation with hospitalizations remaining at zero.
The county’s confirmed COVID-19 case count will move up to 715 with 62 individuals released from COVID-19 protocol making it a total of 344 residents that have recovered.
San Pat’s active case count moves down to 309 and the completed tests count is 2,308.
The immediate risk of transmission in the county remains at intermediate.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.