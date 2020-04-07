San Patricio County releases HIPPA information on COVID-19 positive residents as count remains at seven

SINTON – Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder today reported no new cases of COVID-19 with the county’s positive case count staying at seven. The county also confirmed the completion of 68 tests.
In a statement, the San Patricio County’s Public Health Department said it is aware that the citizens want more details about the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. The department said they are committed to protecting the health and safety of the public as well as the individuals who have tested positive for novel coronavirus.
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) dictates what protected health information (PHI) the county can release to the public. The department said they all recognize that historically PHI is not disclosed without an individual’s consent. HIPPA Privacy Rule balances an individual’s right to privacy with the county’s responsibility to protect the health and safety of the public during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the HIPPA Privacy Rule, COVID-19 patients:
• Justifiably have more control over their health information
• Are informed about how their information may be used
• Are assured that boundaries will be set on the use and release of their protected health information
Under the HIPPA Privacy Rule, the County is obligated to:
• Follow the appropriate safeguards to protect the PHI of an individual with COVID-19
• Disclose PHI to law enforcement, paramedics, other first responders and public health authorities
• Solely release that information that is minimally (or least) required to protect the public’s health
The department said the goal behind releasing the COVID-19 case count is to communicate to the public that there is a real and existing public health threat in San Patricio County. They firmly believe that they can achieve that goal by consistently providing a county-wide case count without the need to disclose the city, zip code or neighborhood. They said with this information the public should understand that the COVID-19 virus is in our county and, because we have positive cases in our county, each resident must make good decisions to protect their health and provide for the public’s safety.
The standard that the county is held to is to solely release information that is minimally required to protect the public’s health, otherwise the HIPPA Privacy Rule allows for civil and criminal penalties if we violate a COVID-19 patient’s privacy rights.
Please continue to follow our Stay Home, Work Safe measures, comply with the Center for Disease Control’s social distancing requirements and stay county COVID-19 case count informed.
Information about HIPAA Privacy and COVID-19 is available at hhs.gov/sites/default/files/february-2020-hipaa-and-novel-coronavirus.pdf
For information contact Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us or call the COVID-19 hotline at 361-201-0551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.