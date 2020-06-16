San Patricio County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on June 15, as the county active case count climbs to 21. One individual was released from COVID-19 protocol bringing the county’s recovered total to 37.
The county’s total case count rises up to 58 as the completed tests count moves up to 746. The immediate risk of transmission in the County is minimal.
The county has yet to receive the results from the Aransas Pass or Portland mobile test collection sites. Once these results are received, they will be released to the community.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.