San Patricio County reports no new COVID-19 cases

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported no new coronavirus cases on May 12 with the total active COVID-19 positive case count remaining at 11, total case count at 22 with 11 having recovered and 244 completed tests.
One individual who tested positive for COVID-19 remains in the hospital.
The county health department said no results have yet been released from the Aransas Pass or Portland mobile collection test sites. Once received, these results will be released to the public.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.