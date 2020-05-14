San Patricio County reports three new COVID-19 cases

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported three new cases today taking the county’s active case count to 11.
The public health department also released one individual from the COVID-19 protocol as they fully recovered and one case reported on Monday was found to be assigned to our county in error. The county has yet to receive the results from the Aransas Pass or Portland mobile test collection sites and once these results are received, they will be released to the community.
The county’s COVID-19 total case count is at 25 with 254 completed tests.
The health department said immediate risk of transmission in the County remains minimal.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.