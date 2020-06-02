San Patricio County reports three new COVID-19 cases

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported three new COVID-19 cases on June 1, as the county active case count climbs to 10 with one hospitalization.
The county’s total case count rises up to 36 as the completed tests count moves up to 453. The immediate risk of transmission in the County is minimal.
The county has yet to receive the results from the Aransas Pass or Portland mobile test collection sites. Once these results are received, they will be released to the community.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.