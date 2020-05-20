San Patricio County reports two new COVID-19 cases

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported two new positive COVID-19 cases today May 20 with the county’s active case count now at nine.
The county’s total case count is now at 28 and the completed tests count moves up to 410. The immediate risk of transmission in the County is minimal.
Two individuals were release from COVID-19 protocol because they fully recovered. In addition, one individual was released from the hospital. The county has yet to receive the results from the Aransas Pass or Portland mobile test collection sites. Once these results are received, they will be released to the community.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.