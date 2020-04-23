School ensuring grads have ceremony

GOLIAD – With the future of graduation ceremonies unknown, school officials here are coming up with alternative ideas to make this as memorable as possible for the graduates.
Think of it as a drive-in graduation.
“All the details are not worked out,” said High School Principal Brandon Enos. “I would like to have a graduation an hour sooner.”
Their plan is to allow students to come in their vehicles, with their family members in the same car, and park in an area behind the stadium.
“That way the graduate would have their family with them. We can use our radio station to broadcast out the graduation ceremony,” he said. “We have a large screen and a projector, and we could still have our valedictorian and salutatorian speeches.”
The special guest speaker would also still be invited, but that would not be prerecorded like the students’ speeches.
“It is not exactly what we are used to here at Goliad, but it is something,” Enos said. “Having ran this by our leadership team at the high school, they are excited because it is so much more than they expected.”
Enos is also willing to make significant changes to long-standing policy.
“Our students are always wanting parades,” Enos said. “They always want to be part of a parade.
“They have asked me ever since I have been here. I have always said ‘No,’ because of the liability.
“I think what we could do is make an exception to the rule I made ... if law enforcement will support us, we can have a parade with their vehicles and their families.”
Board President Brandon Huber was confident the parade could be worked out. “I think law enforcement will be willing to get in there too,” he said.
Governor Greg Abbott, on Friday issued an order that all schools—including public, private, and higher education institutions—will remain closed for the rest of this school year.
Teachers may still go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties and to clean out their classrooms.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.