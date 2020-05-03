School’s not really out for summer

GOLIAD – The building is closed, but school is not out for students.
“Some kids may think that summer vacation has already begun,” said Superintendent Dr. Stacy Ackley. “There are things that are very important that we finish up and get done throughout the remainder of the year.
“They can lose credit for the class. If you are required to have four credits of English, you still have to have four credits, not 3 1/2.”
Because of this semester’s circumstances, it will not count in the GPA factoring for any student.
“One of the things people need to under is this semester’s GPA, even for freshman, will not count even when they graduate as a senior.”
While the score won’t be factored into the GPA, it will appear on the student report cards.
“They still have to complete the work,” he said. “It absolutely counts towards graduation and credit.
“If they don’t complete the work as assigned, the student can fail the class.”
The grades given, if the student completes the necessary work during this last six-weeks, will be an average of the fourth and fifth six-weeks’ scores. If that is a failing average, then the student will be given a final exam to show their proficiency to pass the class.
“The biggest thing our kids need to understand is they can fail if they do not do the work,” Ackley said.
“Whatever we do is not going to make everybody happy.
“We are just trying to do what is in the best interest of all our students in giving credit or not giving credit.
“Whether they make a 100 or a 70, it is not going to be factored into GPA, though.”
Technology upgrades
The district recently purchased 500 additional Chromebooks, a type of laptop computer, to supplement those already in use at the school. This past week, these devices were handed out to those at the elementary not previously issued the electronics.
“The district does have Chromebooks for every single student,” the superintendent said.
Elementary Principal Patricia Huber said Wednesday, April 22, that the distribution was going smoothly and new the students would take to the equipment.
“There will be a learning curve,” she said. “They are trying to learn on these new devices without our help.
But these kids aren’t scared to try new things.”
Initially, there was some difficulty reaching some of the students to get them their work.
“Even if we had to drive to their house, we would have done that,” the superintendent said.
Teachers throughout the schools have all been using Google Classroom and Zoom to reach students and continue their instruction.
“Principals are meeting regularly with staff, and teachers are making sure everyone is on the same page,” Ackley said.
Fall semester
While it is not something that Ackley likes to talk about in public, it is something the district is preparing for — a second school closure if the pandemic flares again during the fall semester.
“We want to be focused on coming back,” Ackley said.
If it happens again, their plan will far more detailed with teachers able to have online classrooms.
“It will be a full day,” he said. “It will be a more robust program for distance learning.”
Graduation
While the details are not yet finalized, there will be a graduation ceremony some time.
The question of when and how is being worked out by staff and students at the high school.
“We are going to do something that is really cool,” Ackley said.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.