GOLIAD – Dr. Stacy Ackley is coming in as superintendent of this school district at a time when teaching is turning creative with recent coronavirus closures.
“We are going through the same thing,” Ackley said of the Royal school district near Katy where he serves as superintendent. “We are closed through April 10 which would put us back on the 13th.”
Schools throughout this region are closing down following their spring breaks because of the threat of COVID-19.
Goliad Interim Superintendent Donald Egg issued the order to close the classes here through March 27 but would later, after direction from the state, extend that closure through April 3.
Trustees will “reevaluate the situation week to week,” said Egg.
Trustee Destry Gruetzmacher agreed saying, “I think the week to week is good because things are changing continuously. Doing it this way, it’s an easy way to extend it.
“I think it’d be harder to get out for two months or three months and then try to bring the students back early.”
“If you have to have people come back to school, you may have a hard time getting people back. They may just decide to leave and go somewhere,” Egg said.
Ackley said that while this is different than his decision in Royal ISD, it is what this community wants, and he supports that.
“The decision is made, and the people here are on board with it,” Ackley said.
Like other districts, Goliad will still be providing meals to the students in need. “We want to be able to provide meals to families with kids,” said Egg. “The parent who picks up the meals must have the kids in the vehicle in order to be reimbursed for the food service.”
Students, too, will technically not be on vacation either.
Teachers from all grade levels will be sending home work for them to complete during this time.
For some, this will mean using online resources, for others like those in kindergarten, it might be hand written work turned in with a photo of the page from a phone so that teachers are not touching all the papers.
Beyond just class work, there are other concerns.
Trustee Trey Wimberly added, “I think we need to be ahead of the curve... However, we need to work in conjunction with law enforcement. We need to make sure our facilities are being patrolled.
“Last time we were on a break, we got broken into.
“I can tell you from the banking industry, it is something we are taking very seriously.
“Folks might start getting some bad ideas in the next couple of weeks. I know cleanliness is what we are looking for, but there is another level too.”
The school board was expected to meet again Tuesday, March 24, to decide whether to continue the cancellation of classes.
Ackley said that while he knows this is necessary, he is concerned for the education of the students.
“The most powerful tool in education are the teachers that we put in front of the kids,” Ackley said. “This is not going to be the quality we have maintained.”
He knows that many parents work, and it will be up to them to help their students.
“When are they going to have time to go through their student’s packets,” he said.
But with little option, Goliad and the neighboring school districts are doing what they can in trying times.
“As a dad, I want to know their education is continuing. We still have a lot of school left this year.
“We have to make sure they are prepared for that next grade.”
Then there are those who this is their last year on campus.
“They will be able to graduate,” Akley said.
He will take the helm of this district April 1 — a decision he is unable to hide his pride in making.
“Goliad is one of the most impressive places I have ever had the opportunity to be a part of,” he said. “I have found a little slice of heaven.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.