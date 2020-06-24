Sinton ISD suspends athletic camp due to positive COVID-19 test

In a Facebook message, Sinton ISD Athletic Director Michael Troutman said they would be indefinitely suspending athletic camp beginning June 24 due to a student testing positive for COVID-19.
"We will continue to re-evaluate the situation as we move through the summer but felt that in an abundance of caution, it would be best to not bring large groups together at this time to eliminate further spread during this spike in COVID-19 cases as a safety precaution," Troutman said in the post. "I will be communicating through SportsYou with updates and information."
He added that if parents feel it necessary to have their child tested, San Patricio County is having free COVID-19 tests at the County Fairgrounds, Thursday and Friday, June 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is by appointment only and parents must call 24 hours before the site is open at 512-883-2400.
For any questions or concerns email Troutman at mtroutman@sintonisd.net or Athletic Trainer Taylor Johnston at tjohnston@sintonisd.net.