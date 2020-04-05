Students learning at home during ISD closure

GOLIAD – The school district will remain closed through April 3, but student learning is continuing.
Youngsters received packets this week with work from their teachers to complete.
All of this is coming within a short window of planning by the district staff and teachers because of the school’s closure through April 3.
“We are building this airplane as we are flying it,” said Chris Ulcak, assistant superintendent at Goliad ISD. “We have a lot of the resources that are already there. Some we don’t have. Some we haven’t deployed.
“We are going to be making changes as we go.”
The older students, those in grades 6-12, will be doing much of their school work now on Chromebooks, a type of laptop computer.
“Fortunately with Google, you can work offline for most of it,” Ulcak said. “You log in and download a lesson and then later upload your work.
“You don’t have to be online for very long to get things done.”
The district has also expanded their WiFi broadcast so that students don’t even have to leave the parking lot to get the files they need online if they don’t have access at home.
“If you drive by any of our schools and come within 100 feet of our buildings, you will get a good signal,” he said.
And if this continues longer than the current closure date through April 3, additional Cromebooks could be issued to those in second through fifth grades.
“The teachers have always had lesson plans,” Ulcak said. “We are just now changing how it is being done.”
This method of online teaching could continue but in a far more limited fashion even once this epidemic is past.
“I think this is a catalyst for a whole lot of change,” Ulcak said. “I don’t know if it is all good or all bad.”
What will not change is the essential part of education — the teacher.
“Technology will replace lots of things,” he said. “But the human interaction and the teacher will not be replaced by technology.
“When you think about whatever your favorite subject was, do you think about the content or do you think of the teacher of that course?”
For many students, this change is going to easier than it would have been only a few years ago.
“What I think is normal and what I am used to, that is not what my daughter thinks is normal,” he said.
Use of phones, computers, tablets and laptops for learning is an easy transition for many students.
“The dual credit students, those taking History 1501 for example, they are doing it all online,” he said. “What is the difference between them doing it in the library at a set time or at their home in their living room or their bedroom? There is no difference.”
Goliad Elementary
Staff will provide physical/online packets of work for continuous learning for all PK/Head Start through fifth grade students. They will distribute specifically designed packets on Mondays, beginning March 30 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. in the front of the building. Those participating should arrive at the front of the building, and packets will be distributed in a drive through method. Online packets will be located under the Distant Learning Resources Drop down on their main website.
Goliad Secondary
Goliad middle and high school staff are providing instruction to students through student Chromebooks utilizing Google Classrooms. Students will be able to continue instruction through this format. If at-home connectivity is an issue, students may request assignments emailed to them or to a parent by contacting their campus. In the unlikely event a student is unable to work on a Chromebook, a packet may be provided on a case by case basis.
School lunch update
Goliad ISD will provide a school lunch starting March 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the back side of the elementary cafeteria and also at Fenner Square, Spring Creek, Berclair General Store and St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church – Weesatche from 10-11 a.m. only. Children up to 18 years old are eligible and must be present in order to receive the meal per USDA guidelines. Adults are not eligible. Anyone with questions about the school lunch program can call 361-645-2364 during the hours of 8 a.m. and noon.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.