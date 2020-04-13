Students receive homework, free meals during school closure

This story first appeared in the April 9 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard.
GOLIAD – Children no longer have to be with their parents when they come to pick up their free breakfast and lunches from the school district.
Chris Ulcak, assistant superintendent at Goliad ISD, said that this change was made last week. He adds that the district is being reimbursed for the meals through the Free and Reduced Meal program funded through the state by the federal government.
“We will get reimbursed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” he said.
By Friday, March 27, the district had served 481 meals to parents picking up at the elementary, 112 in Berclair, 56 in Weesatche, 117 at Finner Square and 70 at Sparrow Creek.
“I suspect that number to go up in the future,” he said.
The district will continue to offer these meals to students as long as the campuses are closed.
“How long are we going to be in this situation? No one knows the answer to that question,” he said. “As long as we have food and school is out, we will continue to offer these meals.”
On Monday, March 30, the meals were a chef salad, cereal, fruit, two milks and juice.
“We are going to serve what we can get,” he said. “We will try to be as healthy as we can.”
He adds that this meal might be the only option for some youths as both their parents are still working and unable to cook for them during the day.
“Their lunch may or may not be a bag of chips,” he said. “Even in a town like Goliad, there is a percentage of kids who may or may not get lunch.
“Feeding kids, keeping kids safe, keeping kids educated, is going to be a priority.”
If the closure continues into the summer, then the district will continue to offer the meals but through their Summer Feeding Program.
“We do this every year, no matter what,” he said. “We have been doing this for 25 to 30 years.
“This Summer Feeding Program has been going on a long time.”
To help ensure that the students continue to develop their minds as well, the district is sending homework home to all the students.
At the high school and junior high, this is being done with Chromebooks online.
Those with internet at home can simply download the assignments. Those without can drive to the school.
“We have increased the footprint of our WiFi,” Ulcak said. “You can download everything and do your work for the week.”
Students can now access the internet from the parking lot, never having to leave their vehicles.
At the elementary, staff was handing out packets and booklets for the students to complete this past week. Teachers at all the schools are available to answer questions with many making instructional videos for their students.
“We are doing everything we can to help the kids continue learning,” Ulcak said.
That Monday Ulcak was standing outside checking on the staff and watching teachers, all parked and sitting beside their cars.
Most had signs of encouragement to their students and reminders of “We miss you.”
“I have been at a lot of schools,” he said. “You don’t see this all the time.
“They are sitting here making sure their kids see them.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.