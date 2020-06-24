Three San Patricio County employs test positive for COVID-19 as active cases rise to 47

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported three county employees tested positive for COVID-19 and are among the county’s confirmed COVID-19 case count that is now at 96. The county has taken the necessary steps to appropriately clean and sanitize those affected areas.
The county added 11 new cases with all but one of those cases are under investigation. The county’s active case count moves up to 47 with 841 completed tests. The immediate risk of transmission in the county moves from minimal up to low.
The State of Texas will once again be providing mobile test collection sites in Mathis, Sinton and Portland beginning this week.
• Sinton – Thursday and Friday, June 25 – 26 at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds, 5th St. from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
• Portland – Saturday and Sunday, June 27 – 28, at 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr. dfrom 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
All individuals must register 24 hours before the site opens for testing by calling 512-883-2400 where they will be screened for symptoms.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.