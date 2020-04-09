Trustees extend school closure through May 1

GOLIAD – All students here will be issued Chromebooks to help as students continue learning at home – now for even longer as the school closure is extended through this month.
Initially, then interim Superintendent Donald Egg had recommended that Goliad schools remain closed until this week because of COVID-19.
“I’m going to have to highly recommend that y’all go to May 1 as the next stop to look and see where we are,” said Egg, whose last day was last week before new Superintendent Dr. Stacy Ackley would take over.
“There is no guarantee we will be able to come back in May the way this thing sounds,” Egg said. “I don’t mean to be pessimistic, but it is the times we are living in.”
For now, it is a waiting game as more is learned about the coronavirus.
“We have to get through the month of April,” Egg said. “I think our peak is going to be May 2.
“So when we get closer to May 1 and 2, we will have a better idea.”
Classes, for now, are expected to resume May 4.
The school district has been training teachers to make this conversion from traditional classroom work to online learning for their students.
“People are getting better at working remotely,” Egg said.
At issue is the uniqueness of this situation where schools are closed for weeks with an unknown date when classes will actually be able to resume.
“I have never seen anything like this in my lifetime,” Egg said. “We don’t know when it is going to end.
“We could get to the end of the school year and not have a clear picture of how the school year is going to end.
“We could go into the summer. We just don’t know.”
Initially the school district was making their closure decisions by the week.
“We talked about going week to week, but at this point, we need to go a month at a time,” Egg said.
That has been putting stress not just on the teachers but also parents.
“It’s a stressful situation for the parents, kids and the teachers and the administrators,” Egg said. “Teachers are working on lessons Monday through Friday. Some districts are telling their teachers and their staff to take Saturday and Sunday off like they normally would because of the stress of trying to get these lessons out electronically and through distance learning.”
What is making this all possible is the use of technology including the issuing of Chromebooks now to all students within Goliad ISD.
On Monday, March 30, trustees approved the purchase of 500 Chromebooks, a type of laptop commonly used in schools.
“The price on that is $92,000,” Egg said.
The new computers will replace some of the aging machines in use now and supply the remainder of the students with equipment.
Additionally, the district is purchasing 100 new laptops for the teachers for about $73,000.
“I think I mentioned it to some board members way back in January that our teachers’ computers were not in really good shape,” Egg said.
Federal funding will pay 60 percent of bill to purchase the Chromebooks.
“If we are going to do this, it needs to be sufficient. Lets get what we need,” said Trey Wimberly, board trustee.
Chris Ulcak, assistant superintendent, said that the number of Chromebooks requested would cover the number needed for students.
Use of the Chromebooks will require internet access to download the homework. A school survey showed that about 90 percent of the students district-wide had access at home. The school district is also increasing the range of their WiFi so that students can download what is needed while still in the parking lot in a vehicle.
The computers will be issued to students soon with an estimated time frame within a week or so from now, if not sooner.
