Two more Goliad residents have tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.
Information regarding the identity and details about case are not being released because of federal regulations, specifically the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act which protects patient information, said County Judge Mike Bennett.
GOLIAD - The person diagnosed early here is no longer in the hospital. They are home and under quarantine, he said.
Goliad County reports as of today:
9 suspected cases
3 confirmed positive out of the 9
1 recovered of the 3 positive cases
5 persons quarantined.