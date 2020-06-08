REFUGIO COUNTY – The Refugio County Office of Emergency Management has announced two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases among county residents up to five.
One case involves a man in his 20s, and this case has been identified as community acquired. The other case involves a man in his 50s, and the coronavirus was also community acquired.
The Texas Department of State Health Services “is supporting Refugio County in identifying any close contacts” of the men “so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” said a statement released by the emergency management office. “The patients’ identifiers on any confirmed cases will not be released to protect the patients’ rights.”