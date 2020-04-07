(UPDATE) State Park rangers, sheriff’s office preparing for Easter weekend

(UPDATE)
AUSTIN— On April 7, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all Texas State Parks will be closed to the public effective at the close of business Tuesday, April 7 in order to maintain the safest environment for visitors, volunteers and staff. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will continue to stay current with the latest public health recommendations and will announce when a definite reopening date has been determined.
“Given the myriad of challenges and heightened risks of operating the parks at this time, we believe this is the best course of action right now in order to meet the health and safety expectations the state has set out for the citizens of Texas,” Executive Director of TPWD Carter Smith said. “All state parks will remain temporarily closed until public health and safety conditions improve. During the closure, staff will continue to steward and care for the parks to ensure they can be immediately reopened to visitors at the appropriate time.”
Outdoor recreational opportunities such as hunting, fishing, biking, jogging, walking, hiking, wildlife viewing, and the like are essential activities for Texas citizens. TPWD will continue to do its part to actively encourage and promote these opportunities in ways that are safe and close to home, said Smith.
Original story published in the April 7 edition of The News of San Patricio
MATHIS – Lake Corpus Christi State Park in Mathis is about to face what is traditionally one of its busiest times on April 12, Easter Sunday. While the park is usually excited about the weekend and throngs of families that descend onto the lake, this year there is an added burden on everyone’s mind: COVID-19.
The city of Mathis also just confirmed its first case of the virus on April 2 so everyone involved is understandably on edge.
“We’re fixing to face a challenge next weekend at the state park,” San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. “That’s the biggest population you get is Easter Sunday.”
Lake Corpus Christi State Park Superintendent/Park Police Robbie Merritt said, “We are planning on being open for Easter, but things are a little different this year. Because of the COVID-19 crisis we are no longer selling permits at the park headquarters for the safety of visitors and staff. All day use and camping permits need to be purchased in advance online using the Texas State Parks App or at texasstateparks.org.”
Merritt said that day use visitors that arrive at the park without purchasing an online permit will be directed to purchase one using their phones, and campers must make reservations at least one day in advance.
There will also be a limit on the number of day use permits they sell each day to help comply with the county and state social distancing requirements.
“Once we reach our limit we will stop selling permits, and the park will be closed to visitors without permits,” Merritt added. “Folks should purchase a ‘Save the Date’ day permit online as soon as possible to guarantee entrance to the park on busy days like Easter weekend.”
Day use permits can be purchased for two different entry time slots – 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. when the park closes. The park will open at 7 a.m., and regardless of entrance time, all day use permits are valid until 10 p.m.
“We plan to send probably six of our deputies to go help them out over there to help control the crowd at that location,” Rivera added. “Parks are closed down in Corpus, so we’re afraid that this park’s traffic is going to be really high.”
Rivera said he understands that Easter is very important to people, and for some this is the only time of the year they can all come together, but they need to obey the rules when it comes to coronavirus restrictions.
“We’ll be there helping with traffic and helping with their personnel because they’re short-handed as it is,” Rivera said. “We’ll send our boats to help control the water problems we may have, because unfortunately we have an incident just about every holiday so we want to make sure to eliminate that this year.”