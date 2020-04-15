GOLIAD – The late Eva Gonzalez worked at the Goliad Family Practice for more than 30 years, and now the cloth from her scrubs is being used to help keep its nurses safe from COVID-19.
Her daughter Kori Gonzalez donated the fabric to a group called Masks for Heros, a group started by Sherry Edison Garcia.
Like Gonzalez, Garcia could not sew but saw that many people in the emergency medical services field were coming up short on masks and wanted to do something.
So, Garcia created the Facebook group and sought the help of seamstresses.
“I started typing before my brain could catch up,” she said. “I had never created a Facebook group before.
“I guess I did it right.
“We have members from all over the country posting patterns and talking about how bad it is where they are.”
Her idea has grown from three members to 206 as of last week, which includes 17 seamstresses sewing 100 masks as of Monday, March 30.
“I have given a few to individuals,” she said. “I had a lady pick up for her daughter; she has asthma.”
The rest are going to law enforcement and nurses throughout the county.
Among those early to volunteer was Gonzalez — despite an inability to sew.
“I had my mom’s old sewing machine, so I offered that to Brenda Johnson-McGilbra.”
Johnson-McGilbra works at LaBahia Nursing and Rehab and had been sewing masks for her coworkers.
“She was sewing them by hand because she didn’t have a sewing machine,” Gonzalez said.
As a nurse, Eva had a few scrubs that were hardly worn, and as a seamstress, she had plenty of material.
“My mom passed last year, and she worked up to a month before she passed away,” Gonzalez said. “I know it would be something mom would want.”
Her mom was the type that would always be looking for ways to help in the community.
“I get that from her,” Gonzalez said. “She was always looking for ways she could help and people she could help.”
For Gonzalez, this project was something she needed to do.
“I am at home because the school is not open,” said Gonzalez, who works at Goliad Elementary School. “I am feeling helpless.”
She thought, “What can I do to help?”
“I was wanting to help in some way,” she said. “But I am not a nurse. I am not on the front lines.
“There has to be something we can do to help.”
This group is doing just that — helping.
While volunteers are plentiful, the hardest part has been finding the elastic to sew onto the masks.
“I ordered 144 yards one day,” she said. “Then I heard it was getting hard to find. I went back and all of the white was gone, and they only had four rolls of the black left.
“I don’t know what we will do if we cannot find any more later.”
What isn’t in short supply, though, is the fabric.
“A lot of the seamstresses are donating their own fabric,” she said. “I have a stockpile for when they run out.”
As she talked, she admits this idea is growing faster than she imagined.
“I did not think it would get this big,” she said. “The ball started rolling down hill, and it is still going.”
Gonzalez has no intention of stopping this effort.
“As long as we have the material and supplies and we still have money, we will continue. That way we can help some of the people out of state,” Gonzalez said. “We have had so many people join the group and donate their time. I think people are finding whatever way they can help to help.
Do these masks work?
They help, said Laura Brown, nurse practitioner with Goliad Family Practice, which received a donation of the masks March 30.
“It is better than nothing,” Brown said. But add a paper mask to the pouch on the inside, and the mask can keep out more of virus.
She adds that not everyone needs to wear the masks all the time, saying, “Only if you are sick or have symptoms.
“If you are going to be around someone who is sick, then it would not hurt to wear one.”
Garcia said that if nothing else, it is boosting morale.
“They see something like this, and they know people are trying to help,” Garcia said. “They see people helping out, and it will help their spirits.”
“It seems like everybody needs a happy story.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.