In response to a request for help to meet significant medical expenses for animals, the Karnes County Commissioners Court approved a $10,000 donation to the Karnes County Humane Organization.
Representing the organization, Jolene Terwilliger informed the commissioners court of some of the expenses the nonprofit group faces in caring for stray animals.
She noted that recently 18 dogs were transferred to the humane organization’s shelter from the city shelter in Karnes City, as well as three strays from Runge, two from Falls City and four from Kenedy.
“The numbers have increased,” she said. “All of the dogs are given heartworm tests and rabies shots at a cost of $150 per dog. If the dogs are heartworm positive, there is an additional $375 for treatment.”
She said the organization had faced $63,000 in veterinarian bills to care for animals, adding that an average of three dogs per month which enter the shelter test positive for heartworms.
“We do a lot of fundraising, but unfortunately things have been very difficult,” Terwilliger said. “It’s been nonstop.”
County Judge Wade Hedtke asked Terwilliger if the Humane Organization offers spay and neuter clinics.
“It’s something we’ve done in the past when we get grants from the state,” she said. “This year I don’t know if we’ll be able to do it. ... We don’t have the money to keep up.”
Before commissioners approved the donation, Hedtke expressed his support in favor of the request.
“I know we can’t donate to everything that comes in, but the Humane Society is a vital organization that does a lot of good,” he said.
The commissioners court unanimously approved the donation.
