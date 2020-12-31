The Bee County Commissioners Court recognizes the advantages to taking various flood control measures. But in a budget year when tough decisions have to be made, now might not be the right time.
The commissioners, when they met Dec. 14, decided to suspend the process of applying for Texas Water Development Board grants that would fund significant portions of the cost of a flood early warning system and a master drainage planning study. County Judge Trace Morrill said after the meeting that both Ivan Luna of International Consulting Engineers and Precinct 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt helped the court immensely by gathering the information needed to make an informed decision.
“At the end of the day, although the projects would be largely subsidized by Texas Water Development Board grant funds, the amount the county would have to come up with is just too much, because of COVID and other budgetary constraints,” Morrill said.
DeWitt said earlier that the estimated cost of the flood early warning system, which would have included the installation of monitors at various flood-prone locations on county roads, is $437,000. TWDB would have funded 75 percent of that cost if the grant was approved, leaving the county on the hook for the remaining 25 percent – $109,395 – to be paid through dollars or in-kind work.
The master drainage planning study, DeWitt said previously, is estimated to cost $2 million. If Bee County was approved for that grant, TWDB would have funded 90 percent of the project. This would have left the county with a bill of $200,000, also to be paid with actual funds or in-kind work.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners voted to reassign Mike Willow, who has served as the county’s emergency management coordinator since 2014. He now will dedicate his time entirely to COVID-19 mitigation while working with the department of risk management. Willow would not comment about the change, only saying that his last day as the EMC is December 30.
Morrill said that prior to the national declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic, Willow – who prior to coming on board with the county had worked in various positions with the federal prison system, civil service and in the oil industry – was planning to retire.
“Because COVID is not over, and we have funds in our reserves earmarked for fighting COVID, we created a new component to keep Mike Willow on to head up our COVID-19 response,” Morrill said.
Two current emergency management employees will be promoted upon Willow’s departure. The judge said Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Garza will succeed Willow while the new assistant will be Julie Aguirre.
Morrill said Willow will continue as a Bee County employee through September 2021.